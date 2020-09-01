Letter to the editor: Smith sets standards others should seek

Editor:

Of all the candidates who threw their hats into the ring to be our Warren County, County Court Judge, only one has their finger on the pulse of our community, a deep empathy for people, the ethics and integrity to treat all with respect and as equal before the law and the drive to meet the work obligations of that office. That candidate is Rob Smith.

In April of this year, Chestertown lost one of its own who served in the US Army 82nd Airborne. If you were not a resident of Chestertown, you may have missed his passing but it was not overlooked by his hometown. Adjoining Fire Companies, VFW, the Sheriff's Office and State Police participated in the funeral procession and residents lined the Main Street.

Rob Smith and his wife, Wanda, were there, too. The fact that Rob Smith and Wanda knew of this loss and took time to come and grieve with this soldier's family spoke volumes to me of his love and empathy for others. If someone is going to sit in judgment of us and our affairs, then Rob Smith is the person we want to do the job.