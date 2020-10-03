Letter to the editor: Smith is the right one for judgeship

Editor:

Drug Court saved my life. Participating in the Warren County Drug Court program brought me to a place of peace, serenity, and forgiveness of myself. A place of acceptance of my past and excitement for my future.

As difficult as it is to admit, if it wasn't for Drug Court, I believe that my family would be sitting and visiting my grave. I came from a good family and had plans for a bright future. However, my addiction to prescription pills and eventually street drugs tried to change those plans. I hit my rock bottom in 2012 when I overdosed, waking up in the hospital, only to return home to see that my children were taken away from me. That heartache is indescribable.

I was arrested and sent to Warren County jail. Because of my addiction, I was offered the Drug Treatment Court Program. I had many people judging me by my past drug use and assuming I could never complete this intensive program. This program was successful for me, because it was the one place where I wasn’t judged for my past.

Rob Smith was one of the people who helped create this court back in 2001. I had a chance to meet with Rob last year to discuss my ideas with him, as they are always looking to make the program better.