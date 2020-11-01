Letter to the editor: Smith is qualified for county judge

Editor:

Voters of Warren County, out of all of the positions that are on the ballot this November I cannot think of one that is more important to the our community than who we choose to be our next County Court judge.

County Court is where serious and violent felonies are handled, it’s where the Alexander Wests, child abusers and drug dealers are tried and held accountable. County Court doesn’t handle traffic tickets and low level crimes, like his opponent does in City Court.

Rob Smith has been working as the legal adviser and attorney for our past two County Court judges for the last 19 years. Rob was the local attorney chosen to fill that role by those two judges, one being a Republican and the other a Democrat. To me that says a lot about the type of person Rob Smith is and how valuable of a resource he is to the judges he has served and this position. I did my homework.