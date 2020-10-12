Letter to the editor: Smith is committed to treatment courts

Editor:

I am writing in regard to the upcoming Warren County Court race. I am a certified alcohol and substance abuse counselor in the local area. For years I have been working with drug treatment courts in Warren and Washington counties.

I have personally witnessed families being integrated back together with long-term success. I am looking for a judge who puts an emphasis on assisting struggling families and promoting healthy family relationships. Rob Smith has demonstrated that through his creation of the first treatment court in Warren County, his commitment to his family and community, and his selfless acts of volunteering as a coach to our youths and as a Big Brother.

Remember how appreciative you were when someone took the time to coach your child? It is a service that so often goes unnoticed and unappreciated. Rob was a mentor to hundreds of our local kids in several different sports over 15-year time period. Rob’s commitment to his family and our community is inspiring.

Rob’s greatest appeal to me is his commitment to our treatment courts. I can’t begin to tell you how much of a positive impact treatment courts have on the participants, their families and our community as a whole.