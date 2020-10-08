Letter to the editor: Smith is committed to the community

Editor:

The upcoming election for Warren County Court Judge is extremely significant, because the County Court Judge also serves as Surrogate’s Court Judge.

Surrogate’s Court oversees the probating of wills and the administration of estates, among other sensitive legal proceedings, such as guardianships and adoptions. These areas of the law are complex, highly procedural and have a great impact on the lives of those involved. It is essential for a Surrogate’s Court Judge to have exhaustive knowledge of the law, substantive and procedural, coupled with sensitivity and respect for those involved in a proceeding. Rob Smith is the candidate who possesses these attributes.

Having served in excess of 19 years as full-time court attorney for the sitting and immediately prior surrogates in Warren County, Rob is incomparably qualified. He is eminently knowledgeable in this complex area of law. He has consistently demonstrated his deep and nuanced knowledge in analyzing and communicating complicated issues in a comprehensible, “user-friendly” manner.