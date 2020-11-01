Letter to the editor: Smith is certainly qualified as judge

Editor:
Prior to my retirement from the bench, I served as Glens Falls City Court judge for 21 years and then as justice of the Supreme Court for 11 years.
It is from that perspective that I write you regarding your vote for our next County Court judge and surrogate. As City Court judge, I worked closely with the County Court judge and staff. When I became a Supreme Court justice in 2004, I had daily contact with the County Court and worked closely with them. I observed firsthand the responsibilities of our County Court judge and came to realize how important that position is to us as Warren County residents.
I have known both candidates on a personal and professional basis and have enjoyed a good relationship with each of them. Without reservation, it is clear to me that Rob Smith is the most qualified person to serve as our next County Court judge and surrogate.
Over the years, Rob has acquired the legal experience and knowledge to serve as County Court judge and surrogate. I believe that he has the other important quality that all judges must possess, and that is judicial temperament, which consists of many qualities. Certainly it includes a respect for everyone; the ability to be a good listener; to maintain calm even under the most trying of circumstances; to reserve decision until you have heard all of the proof and arguments from both sides and to never prejudge any matter.
Rob Smith has exhibited all of these qualities and will be an excellent County Court judge and surrogate.
I urge you to cast your vote for Rob Smith as our next Warren County Court judge and surrogate.
David B. Krogmann, Glens Falls
