Letter to the editor: Smith is certainly qualified as judge

Prior to my retirement from the bench, I served as Glens Falls City Court judge for 21 years and then as justice of the Supreme Court for 11 years.

It is from that perspective that I write you regarding your vote for our next County Court judge and surrogate. As City Court judge, I worked closely with the County Court judge and staff. When I became a Supreme Court justice in 2004, I had daily contact with the County Court and worked closely with them. I observed firsthand the responsibilities of our County Court judge and came to realize how important that position is to us as Warren County residents.

I have known both candidates on a personal and professional basis and have enjoyed a good relationship with each of them. Without reservation, it is clear to me that Rob Smith is the most qualified person to serve as our next County Court judge and surrogate.