Letter to the editor: Smith is best suited for job as judge

Editor:

I write this letter in support of Rob Smith for Warren County and Surrogate Court judge.

I began working with Rob in 2007 as a senior court office assistant in the Warren County Court Clerk’s office. For 13 years, I worked directly with Rob on a daily basis.

We worked closely together on both Supreme and County Court matters. On numerous occasions, I relied on Rob for guidance with legal issues that would arise in our office. In every instance, Rob had a prompt and informative answer for me. He was always willing to go the extra mile should I need further assistance.

Rob and I also worked together on a daily basis in the courtroom. At all times, Rob held himself with the highest degree of professionalism, integrity and compassion that is required of a sitting judge. He has assisted Judge Hall in all aspects of County and Surrogate Courts, including, but not limited to, doing legal research and writing decisions. Rob knows the daily workings of these courts.

He has the experience needed to preside as Warren County and Surrogate Court Judge. He is the best and only candidate to be considered for this position. Vote for Rob Smith for Warren County and Surrogate Court Judge.

Kate Chittenden, Hudson Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0