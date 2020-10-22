Letter to the editor: Smith has the most experience for job

Editor:

There are two candidates for the very important position of Warren County Court and Surrogate’s Court judge. A review of both candidates’ experience in Warren County Court and Surrogate’s Court for the past 20 years indisputably establishes that Rob Smith is the most experienced candidate.

Rob Smith has almost 20 years of experience as full-time principal court attorney for the current and prior Warren County and Surrogate’s Court judges, while his opponent has appeared only a few times in both courts in the past 20 years.

Experience is the best teacher, and is critical for a sitting judge. As principal court attorney, Rob Smith has handled serious felony criminal offenses and countless surrogate matters. From a firm that has represented hundreds of litigants on serious matters such as homicides, kidnapping, and drug offenses, as well as complicated probate matters, we know the value of experience in a sitting judge.

Those appearing in front of a judge who will be making decisions on their future deserve the most experienced judge available. There is truly no substitute for experience. It is our opinion that Rob Smith is the only truly experienced candidate for Warren County Court and Surrogate’s Court who will be able to serve the community effectively.