Letter to the editor: Smith has handled difficult matters

Rob Smith is the right person for our next Warren County Surrogate and County Court judge. The County Court judge is often seen in the high stakes cases of the heinous crimes committed in our area. The responsibilities, however, are far broader.
The Warren County surrogate oversees the estate administration of decedents who lived in Warren County. The surrogate also oversees guardianship proceedings for minors and developmentally disabled persons. Historically, guardianship proceedings for incapacitated adults in Warren County have also largely been determined by the County Court judge.
Every Warren County resident may need to seek the intervention of the Surrogate or County Court for these other matters. Estate matters, even if uncontested, may require the involvement of the Surrogate’s Court. When those same matters become contested, it is imperative to have a judge who understands the legal and emotional nature of the situation.
When you have loved ones who lose capacity to manage their affairs, or a developmentally disabled family member who requires a guardian, the judge must have the understanding, sensitivity and demeanor necessary to handle these sensitive matters with respect for everyone involved.
For over 25 years, I have represented people in these noncriminal matters in Warren County. For the past 19 years, I have worked with Rob Smith as the law clerk for the judges he has assisted. Before that, I worked with Rob when he began practicing law in Warren County, making the choice to serve his home community. Rob has the wealth of experience in estate and guardianship matters that is critical to the competent resolution of these difficult legal proceedings. Rob Smith will give these matters the attention you need.
I urge you to vote for Rob Smith.
James Burkett, Gansevoort
