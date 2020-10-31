Letter to the editor: Smith has background to be a good jusge

Editor:

This letter is in support of Rob Smith for Warren County Judge and Surrogate.

Rob began his legal career in the office next to mine at Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes, P.C. This is the same law firm where Hon. Stan L. Pritzker, Appellate Division Justice; Hon. Martin D. Auffredou, Warren County Supreme Court Justice; and Hon. Gary C. Hobbs, Glens Falls City Court Judge, began their legal careers. As with these distinguished jurists, Rob has a good base in the general practice of law.

In addition to his time in private practice, Rob Smith has 19 years of experience as a court attorney for the same judicial post to which he now seeks election. He understands the complex and different roles that the Warren County judge and surrogate must perform. He has been behind the scenes for highly charged criminal trials and at the same time has been involved in complex and contested estate proceedings. There is simply no better qualified candidate.

In addition to his qualifications, Rob Smith is a local man with strong family values, a record of community involvement and service and a temperament that lends itself to being a good judge. Please vote for Rob this November.

Malcolm O’Hara, Queensbury

