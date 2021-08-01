Letter to the editor: Smart people demand proof

Editor:

I note that the Gov. Cuomo sexual accusations are coming to light again. I am annoyed that many persons take accusations as fact, establishing guilt. I see a ton of accusation and not even an ounce of proof. Only the accusers' words, as opposed to Cuomo's denial. Neither is proof. In our American justice system, a person is considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.

I am sensitive to this issue, coming from a vocation that makes accusation of impropriety easy. Clergy — Protestant, Catholic and Jewish — spend a lot of time alone, counseling with women, often with the office door closed to provide confidentiality. In more than 50 years of ministry, I learned early on to have my secretary nearby during the interview. That, however, doesn't help in calling in homes. I once had a woman greet me wearing only her birthday suit. I indicated to her that was inappropriate and quickly left. This is not a common experience but happens often enough that young, inexperienced clergy are warned to be careful.

The point of this is accusations without proof can destroy a man. A high school teacher in my church was accused by three female students of inappropriate touching. The accusations made the local newspaper and people were horrified. The teacher resigned his position, his life ruined, and moved across the country.