Letter to the editor: Smart oceans will be harmful

Editor:

Without publicity, governments, research laboratories, commercial interests and the military are planning to create “smart oceans and internet of underwater things.” All this with no regard to the suffering creatures that are already dying because of what we humans have done to the oceans. Now acoustic waves, radio waves, lasers, LED light and magnetic induction are all being used to flood the oceans. Long-range communication relies on acoustic waves similar to sonar. The environmental group Sea Shepherd has been fighting noise pollution, but his will dwarf all past noise. For acoustically sensitive cetaceans (whales and dolphins) this racket could doom them.

The oceans will have the same pulse-modulated harmful radio waves. There will be acoustic modems capable of producing 202 decibels equivalent to 139 decibels in the air, which is as loud as a jet engine 100 feet away. That is above the threshold for pain in humans. This will interfere with the dolphins hunting and navigating. We are creating an underwater hell for these sensitive creatures.

One thousand manatees have died this year because our pollution has killed the sea grass they need to eat. The warm oceans that we’ve created have forced deep diving fish to stay near the surface in order to breathe. The plastic we’ve dumped in the ocean will soon outweigh the fish in the ocean. A hot acidic ocean is killing the very necessary coral reefs. Now with the technology we are deploying we are putting the final nail in the coffin.

If you care at all about our future and the future of life on this Earth, please contribute to organizations like Sea Shepherd and for more information on this deployment go to cellphonetaskforce.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/cell-towers-on-the-ocean-floor.pdf. Good luck to all of us.

Martha Winsten, Gansevoort

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0