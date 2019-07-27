Editor:
Name-calling, propaganda, attacking an “enemy,” riling forces of hatred and violence have been used throughout history to silence opposition, to impose fascist rule.
Our now president calls those working for democracy left wing, socialists, unAmerican. I see them as wanting what I want: health care, affordable housing, good public education, money to rebuild crumbling infrastructure and create jobs, raising minimum wage. They, and I, want every citizen to be able to vote, get money out of politics, stop corruption political gerrymandering.
We support the Constitution giving each branch of our government specific powers to restrain overreach, know the danger of calling the press “the enemy of the people.”
We speak about what is immoral: the inhumanity of separation of children, the conditions in detention centers for people seeking asylum. We want regulations protecting air, water, recognize the grave danger of climate change, the necessity of moving from fossil fuels to renewable energy.
Our now House of Representatives voted and passed almost all of the above. Mitch McConnell has refused to allow these bills to come to the Senate for a vote.
I see Trump at his rallies whipping his base against the “enemies” rather than naming real threats. I am horrified at the shouts: lock her up, shoot them, send them home, at racism, sexism, right-wing violence, at outrageous lies repeated again and again. At the cheers. The sounds of fascism. The almost total silence of his party. The greed of the very wealthy, the anger and hatred against wrong enemies, the ignorance.
The astronauts spoke of our small blue Earth seen from space, a tiny fragile planet in a vast universe. How could people not see the grave danger to our beautiful blue Earth? I think how we all need “to go home” to our heart and deeper knowing.
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann