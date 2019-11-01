Editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Rebecca A. Slezak running for Supreme Court justice on Nov. 5 for the 4th Judicial District. She is endorsed by the Republican and Conservative parties and will be seated in Montgomery County if elected. There are currently six candidates vying for four open seats. The 4th Judicial District comprises 11 counties which are Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Schenectady, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington counties.
Rebecca is a bonafide local upstater, born and raised in Amsterdam, graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Albany Law School. Initially she was an associate attorney for Ainsworth Sullivan Tracy Knauf Warner and Ruslander in Albany, assistant public defender for Montgomery County Public Defender Office but for the last 16 years has been working with Judge Philip V. Cortese in Montgomery County Family Court. She is currently secretary/treasurer for Montgomery County Bar Association. Her experiences have prepared her well to serve as a Supreme Court justice. Rebecca is relentless in researching the law and attentive to detail in all aspects. Her work is impeccable.
Rebecca is one of eight children born to parents who instilled their work ethic that is exemplary and personified in her professional and personal life. She serves as a role model not only for her two sons and nieces and nephews, but also to the families she impacts in her daily court activities. She is compassionate yet firm, fair yet understanding. She is an excellent listener, is trustworthy and will persevere to help others in need. She is not pretentious or righteous but a true down to earth human being.
I am privileged to call her my sister and friend and hope others will come to know her as I do. Vote Rebecca A. Slezak on Nov. 5.
Nancy Knudsen, Amsterdam