Letter to the editor: Slaughterhouses need no explanation

Editor:

Two letters to the editor, regarding the slaughterhouse proposed for the Airport Industrial Park, grabbed my attention immediately.

Have any readers witnessed what takes place in these places of inhumane treatment of sentient beings? These animals are loving animals, who often show more humanity than humans. Many animals are not understood by too many people. Cows, for instance, make friendships in their herds; speaking in a way other cows understand.

When I look into eyes of animals I see a soul, a giving being who often goes outside its species to nurture other animal babies. Pigs are one of the top four smartest animals; they only roll in dirt since they have no sweat glands; often singing lullabies to their offspring.

The federal government has rarely issued a call to enforce humane standards. Often all they issue is a "slap on the wrist." Kosher/Hala slaughter are an exception.

Why is it necessary to shoot an animal six times over five minutes?

Slaughterhouses are built for one reason; to kill sentient beings in a way that causes pain for these beautiful animals.