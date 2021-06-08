 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Slaughterhouses are places of pain

Editor:

I am firmly opposed to Kilcoyne Farms' plan to construct a slaughterhouse at the Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.

Slaughterhouses represent the darkest impulse in human beings: the impulse to kill. Slaughterhouses are buildings we construct just to destroy and systematically dismantle sentient beings.

Cows, pigs, turkeys, chickens, and fish are a few of the non-human species that are able to feel pain, and whose lives we make a living hell every day through our farming activities. If this slaughterhouse is allowed to be built, a long shadow of suffering will hover over the Warren-Washington region for years to come.

Matthew Collins, Albany

