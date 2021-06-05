Letter to the editor: Slaughterhouse is terrible idea

The proposed slaughterhouse plant by Kilcoyne Farms to be built at the Airport Industrial Park is a horrible idea. It would consume huge amounts of public water supplies and also produce tremendous amounts of sewage from blood, urine, feces and unwanted animal body parts.

The Kilcoyne Farm suggests that it would serve as an "educational center" for how to butcher whole animals. The truth is that slaughterhouse workers have horrible jobs of cruelty, anguish and pressure to keep killing and cutting as fast as possible.

Also, there would be a large increase of truck trailer traffic on Ferguson Lane from animals shipped from nearby farms and also farther farms. To be profitable, the slaughterhouse would need to operate continuously, causing an increase in noise, traffic and pollution in that area.

The public deserves to learn the details of the proposed facility and decide whether the community is is favor of it moving in. Public hearings should be required.

Karen Fallas, Lake George

