Letter to the editor: Single-family housing must be preserved

Editor:

It’s difficult to miss the “Hand Off Our Homes” signage while traveling through Fort Ann ... this is an important debate that is flying under the radar.

The town of Fort Ann is proposing a regulatory code for short-term rentals. It appears many in the town oppose such action.

There are obvious benefits for communities to embrace short-term rentals: They provide tax revenue, increase employment opportunities for select maintenance personnel, moderately boost local economies; among other benefits.

There are also downsides with these properties. With widespread online advertisement, these properties can attract large groups that are looking for a weekend party house. Short term rentals have also slightly compromised the hotel industry, while at the same time reduced the amount of potential long-term rentals.

Even more concerning, there is evidence short-term rentals raise the price of single-family housing, as fewer homes are available for purchase while investors outbid homeowners to expand their rental portfolios.