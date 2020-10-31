Letter to the editor: Simpson's dedication to job is selfless

Editor:

A culmination of private and public service has led Matt Simpson to this point in his life where he can continue to make and impact, only on a larger scale.

When I first met Matt I was completely amazed at his selflessness and dedication to making the North Country a better place. He is someone who has lived in the North Country his whole life and completely understands what is needed and has forged the relationships to ensure success in addressing those needs.

Matt had always worked with anyone who is willing to help him achieve what is best for the North Country. He understands that it takes lifelong relationships and trust, not only in life, but especially in politics.

As president of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, Matt implemented programs to fight invasive species in our lakes. He helped draft a conservation bill that is being considered by the NYS Legislature.

As Horicon supervisor, Matt had learned how to take the battle for things like broadband, environmental concerns and spending wisely to Albany to make a difference. As an assemblyman, Matt will be able to fight hot topic issues as well, such as bail reform and restricting taxes for our North Country.