Letter to the editor: Simpson is voice of North Country

Editor:

My question: How does being the Glens Falls Third Ward supervisor or the town of Horicon supervisor make one a “professional politician” and not the other? Term limits may or may not be the answer to our political quagmire but for now as the campaign rhetoric states, “Ms. Braymer’s pledge is an empty promise.”

What I do know is the Matt Simpson I know will serve only as long as he is being effective for all of the folks he will be serving in the 114th Assembly District. Matt is and has been the voice for the North Country … a leading voice.

Several years back, Matt was the first supervisor to understand and appreciate the value of the thousands of volunteer hours and dollars that were being spent in the town of Horicon by the two lake associations there. He listened and will always listen, then champion what is right for the taxpayers, not what will further his political status. He is a proud Republican but I’ve never known him to base his decisions on political affiliation.

Ms. Braymer is being unfair and political when she presumes to know the reason why and when Matt “shut down his business.” Ask him why and you will find that honesty and integrity in his personal life, business and government are what drives him.