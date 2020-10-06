Letter to the editor: Simpson is the right one for Assembly

Editor:

Matt Simpson, the current supervisor of the town of Horicon, is the candidate for New York Assembly District 114, the district for this area.

I say “the candidate” because if you know him, and his background, you’ll see that he has all the credentials for this difficult job. Thirty years as a successful business person, local public servant, president of Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages with background working with the state about our day-to-day problems such as broadband, environmental problems, bail reform and over-taxation.

Matt Simpson is one of us, who has raised his family in our area, and will continue to work for us in Albany to make our standard of living even better. Want to talk with him? Call 518-361-1075 or contact matt@simpsonforassembly.com. You won’t be disappointed.

Vote Simpson Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Nick Caimano, Queensbury

