Letter to the editor: Simpson is the right choice for Assembly

Editor:

In my opinion Matt Simpson is the best choice for the 114th district NYS Assembly.

I have had the privilege to work with and be a part of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages that represents over 100 towns and villages in the Adirondack Park.

Matt was voted President of this prestigious organization that was started by George Cannon and Fred Monroe and those are big shoes to fill. It is an organization that gets things done. They work together for a successful outcome for all of us.

If Matt can handle that job and the job of being the supervisor of the town of Horicon and many other positions he has held I know what he can accomplish in the Assembly.

Matt is approachable, personable and most of all knowledgeable.

I know he will build strong relationships and help all of his constituents with their needs. We need someone like Matt to represent us in Albany. Please vote for Matt Simpson for the Assembly.

Maureen Marsden, North Hudson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0