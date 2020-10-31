Letter to the editor" Simpson is the most knowledgeable

Editor:

Wow, no endorsement by your paper for the nice guy who we want on our team, the elected president of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, wow!

The mere fact that he is not a lawyer and that he is so effective as the leader of an organization, that he is so involved and knowledgeable with the issues of so many towns in this NYS Assembly District make him the obvious choice.

Taking command in a virtual meeting doesn’t make a negotiator. But businessman Matt Simpson has experienced our issues first-hand and left a successful business to further assist helping fix these issues at a state level. Good for him.

I have several successful NYS Assembly campaigns and several years under my belt as a former chief of staff for our former assemblywoman and former campaign manager for our current assemblyman.

I have interviewed, worked and know many people who have run and have yet to run for office. Matt Simpson is the guy that the AATV membership voted president for a reason; he will get the job done in Albany.