Editor:
In response to the Clean Air Action Network, I agree that we have to help keep our air clean for now and the future.
If you close down the burn plants and dumps, what are we supposed to do with garbage? Where do you dispose of yours? More people will throw it in the woods and beside the road. You don’t give a solution to that, you can’t reuse everything. It’s not all about people losing jobs, but how would you like to lose yours.
The burn plant cost the taxpayers millions of dollars, so just close it down. How ridiculous!
Beverly McClure, Queensbury