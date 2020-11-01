Letter to the editor: Simplifications hurt our police officers

Editor:

Around the North Country, there are signs saying “Elise Backs the Blue and We Back Elise.” The sentiments in this sign are lies. “Back the Blue” and “All Lives Matter” deliberately misconstrue the Black Lives Matter movement and the call to defund the police, which are themselves oversimplifications.

In general, conservatives are credited with being pro-military and law enforcement, but in reality they make things worse for the people who serve. Endless wars may be good for the military industrial complex budget, but they are terrible for the soldiers who are fighting those wars and their families.

Similarly, backing police officers in all situations does a disservice to the vast majority of law enforcement who serve honorably. Only backing the officers undermines the legitimacy of the police in the communities they swear to protect and serve. This is especially true when officers kill unarmed Black people for petty crimes (i.e. George Floyd); no crimes at all (i.e. Breanna Taylor); or children (i.e. Tamir Rice).