Letter to the editor: Signs are numerous for Tedra Cobb

Editor:

My wife and I came home through the Adirondacks recently after camping in the 1000 Islands for a week. Driving through Ogdensburg, Canton, Tupper Lake, Long Lake, Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, North Creek and Warrensburg, I was struck by the strong support shown for Tedra Cobb (running for Congress in NY-21).

Ms. Cobb’s thrice-elected opponent has tied herself strongly to Donald Trump in policy and demeanor. Unlike her mentor, she may not be a racist, may not be viably accused of serial sexual assault, may not denigrate the sacrifice of our service members, may not traitorously welcome foreign interference in our elections and may not serially cheat on her spouse(s). But her unwavering support of someone who does these things should make you question her judgment.

Much like Mr. Trump, she does have trouble with the truth, threatens the health care security of many of our neighbors and works consistently contrary to the interests of our citizens for the benefit of her well-heeled donors.