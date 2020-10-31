Letter to the editor: Signs are numerous for Tedra Cobb

Editor:
My wife and I came home through the Adirondacks recently after camping in the 1000 Islands for a week. Driving through Ogdensburg, Canton, Tupper Lake, Long Lake, Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, North Creek and Warrensburg, I was struck by the strong support shown for Tedra Cobb (running for Congress in NY-21).
Ms. Cobb’s thrice-elected opponent has tied herself strongly to Donald Trump in policy and demeanor. Unlike her mentor, she may not be a racist, may not be viably accused of serial sexual assault, may not denigrate the sacrifice of our service members, may not traitorously welcome foreign interference in our elections and may not serially cheat on her spouse(s). But her unwavering support of someone who does these things should make you question her judgment.
Much like Mr. Trump, she does have trouble with the truth, threatens the health care security of many of our neighbors and works consistently contrary to the interests of our citizens for the benefit of her well-heeled donors.
My family has lived within NY-21 for some 70-plus years. We have a history of volunteer service to community. My great-great grandfather served the United States as a Union soldier in the Civil War, grandfather and great-uncle in World War I, father and father-in-law in World War II, uncles in Korea through Vietnam and brothers during the modern era. None of them were “suckers” or “losers.”
Tedra Cobb has a track record of solid support for the North Country as a health care advocate, volunteer firefighter and regional legislator. She is someone who has worked to help her neighbors and better her community, whereas her opponent’s sole connection to our area (prior to election) had been a Willsboro vacation home with mom and dad.
I want to see a change in the way we are represented in Washington. I plan to vote for Tedra Cobb.
Steve Bederian, Saratoga Springs
