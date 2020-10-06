Letter to the editor: Sign-stealers are very insecure

Editor:
Political views are strong these days. I was discouraged to display my views by concerned friends, as they feared the political climate was too hot and there might be problems.
Despite this, I purchased and displayed my Biden/Harris lawn sign. It took less than a day for someone to steal it. It is illegal to remove political signs correctly posted. Really no sense in reporting it to authorities, so in response I write this letter.
To whom it may concern, you stole my sign but you cannot steal my vote. Are you really that insecure?
Janet Palitsch, Lake Luzerne
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!