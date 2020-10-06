Letter to the editor: Sign-stealers are very insecure

Editor:

Political views are strong these days. I was discouraged to display my views by concerned friends, as they feared the political climate was too hot and there might be problems.

Despite this, I purchased and displayed my Biden/Harris lawn sign. It took less than a day for someone to steal it. It is illegal to remove political signs correctly posted. Really no sense in reporting it to authorities, so in response I write this letter.

To whom it may concern, you stole my sign but you cannot steal my vote. Are you really that insecure?

Janet Palitsch, Lake Luzerne

