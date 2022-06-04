Letter to the editor: Sidewalks in city are too cluttered

Editor:

The Glens Falls Common Council issued encroachment permits to downtown businesses, taking space from pedestrian walkways. Hence, downtown pedestrian sidewalks are cluttered with tables, chairs, potted plants, barriers and signs, and pedestrians are kicked to the curb.

The costly red brick “beauty strips” are not sidewalks. “Beauty strips” are obstructed with light posts, tree/flower plots, street signs, benches and hydrants. Great aesthetically, but not engineered for pedestrian traffic.

Traffic on sidewalks has increased as apartment complexes like 14 Hudson, the Mill and Realize were constructed. South Street's proposed projects will add more apartments and pedestrians to the downtown walkways. These projects do not include sidewalk expansions.

Bicycles, scooters, skateboards and similar vehicles add congestion to the shrinking downtown sidewalks. Heavy automobile traffic and the absence of separate bike lanes push these vehicles onto sidewalks.

You would not move tables and chairs onto downtown streets without an alternative route for cars and trucks. Yet tables, chairs, signs, barriers and even flower pots are allowed on sidewalks without adding alternative safe, smooth and straight routes for foot traffic.

Providing pedestrian (and bike trail) infrastructure is a primary responsibility of city government. It must be met before ceding public sidewalks to private businesses. City Hall fails its responsibility here. It isn’t asking much to expect straight 3-foot-wide concrete sidewalks for pedestrians. They, too, are critical for the business functions and for access to the newly declared Arts District.

Pedestrians should not be pushed to the curb. If you agree the city should provide safe downtown sidewalks, please register your concern on the Glens Falls web page daily.

City Hall should provide infrastructure for the wants of businesses and the needs of citizens. It is indeed poor government to meet business wants at the expense of citizen needs.

Roger Dziengeleski, Glens Falls

