Letter to the editor: Sick of Stefanik's 'doublespeak'

Editor:

I've been watching Elise Stefanik rail against the Build Back Better bill that recently passed in the House.

When it eventually passes in the Senate and projects begin being announced, I wonder if she'll continue to rail against it or if she'll start trying to take credit for it. She has done this numerous times in the past where she votes against a bill that brings money to our communities and when it passes in spite of her, she takes a victory lap in the local papers despite having been against it.

I'm personally sick of it and I hope people here take notice of this doublespeak.

Jono Pollard, Glens Falls

 

