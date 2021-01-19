Letter to the editor: Shrugging at an insurrection

Editor:
I can see why Elise Stefanik voted against impeaching Trump. After all, only the dreaded Satan-worshiping liberals would think that inciting an armed insurrection to overthrow the U.S. government, in which five people died, is perfectly acceptable for the president of the United States.
It's too bad she wasn't in Congress to vote for Bill Clinton's impeachment, which she doubtless would have done — sex with an intern is the sort of high crime that really constitutes a threat to the republic!
Barry Pritzker, Greenfield Center