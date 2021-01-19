 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Shrugging at an insurrection

Letter to the editor: Shrugging at an insurrection

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I can see why Elise Stefanik voted against impeaching Trump. After all, only the dreaded Satan-worshiping liberals would think that inciting an armed insurrection to overthrow the U.S. government, in which five people died, is perfectly acceptable for the president of the United States.

It's too bad she wasn't in Congress to vote for Bill Clinton's impeachment, which she doubtless would have done — sex with an intern is the sort of high crime that really constitutes a threat to the republic!

Barry Pritzker, Greenfield Center

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News