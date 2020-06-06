Letter to the editor: Shredded flags should be replaced

Letter to the editor: Shredded flags should be replaced

Editor:

On my trips around Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties, I can see lots of American flags that are in need of replacement. They are torn on the bottom, faded out or shredded out on the bottom. With all the virus stuff going on, I can see why the American flag is overlooked.

I ask all veterans and non-veterans if they see a flag like this — please stop in and tell someone to please replace the flag as it is not proper to fly our American flag this way. Our veterans put their lives on the line to save the United States of America and our flag. Just be nice about it when you ask someone to replace our American flag.

God bless our veterans and the United States of America.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

