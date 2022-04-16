Letter to the editor: Show support for our local hospital

Editor:

On Feb. 17, 2022, I had open heart surgery at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany. I was discharged on Feb. 23 and returned to my home in Glens Falls. On Feb. 25, I experienced a serious setback and was transported to the Emergency Room at Glens Falls Hospital by an adept rescue squad from West Glens Falls.

From the moment I entered the Emergency Room at Glens Falls Hospital until I was transferred back to St. Peter’s on Feb. 28 for an emergency surgery, I received truly compassionate and outstanding care. I cannot give enough praise to the various providers and staff with whom I interacted in each department at Glens Falls Hospital.

I would like to directly thank the following doctors who worked with me: Dr. Patrick Rowley, Dr. Khalifa, Dr. Byrne; and a special thanks to Dr. Blackwood, who ultimately made the decision that sending me back to St. Peter’s was, indeed, the next best step for me.

Additionally, I want to thank the nursing staff on Tower 6 for consistently providing me with dedicated, professional and compassionate care. I appreciate all of you, and especially Adam, Andrew, Jenny, Kaeli and Kiley.

Glens Falls Hospital has always been an integral part of our community, a pillar of health care right in our backyard. Again, I would like to thank all of those who work at the hospital, and I encourage our community to support Glens Falls Hospital.

Edward Gaiotti, Queensbury

