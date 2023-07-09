As a longtime subscriber to the Post Star, and as a former member of the Editorial Board I’m taking a different approach to the coming changes. We can all lament on the old days of lots of local coverage, original editorials, and timely daily delivery. It’s clear that Lee Enterprises is taking a different business approach, and unless we have a deep-pocket benefactor stepping in to buy the paper, it is what it is. We know that local papers and journalism all over the country are struggling, with many papers going away. So at least we still have the Post-Star, albeit a different configuration. The good news is that Lee has made the investment in Steve Thurston as the new Editor. I have faith that Steve will be the breath of fresh air the Post-Star needs, and he will focus on local content. As for paper delivery, I turned to the E-Edition last year after I broke my wrist and have never looked back. I get a digital version of the paper by 5 a.m. Let’s all support Steve and encourage our friends and neighbors to subscribe to the E-Edition. If we don’t, the next iteration may be no paper at all.