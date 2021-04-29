Letter to the editor: Show respect for Earth, our home

Ground below and sky above, what our mother needs is love. Her children are crying out for change, before they can no longer remain. It's long past time for the world to wake up, the rate which they are dying we can't keep up. What will it take for you to act, some of them are not coming back. The creator made the Earth for all of us, so show some respect, please don't give up. She's counting on the heart of man, to help her to be whole again. So do everything within your power, now is the time; this is the hour. I beg of you to be the change, she needs our help to ease her strain. With love and care we all can live, it's a very small price for us to give. Your every action is a choice, please act for those who have no voice. So when tomorrow comes at last, make the decision, please act fast. April 22 is truly Mother's Day, show her love and light the way. It's time for all to heed her call for Earth is the home for one and all.