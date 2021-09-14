Letter to the editor: Shoulders aren't that distracting

Editor:

Why are dress codes a thing? This is the question I keep asking myself as the years go by.

Students (mostly girls) are frustrated about these strict rules that they have to follow. Girls of all ages show personality and character as to what they wear. Girls should not feel uncomfortable or worried they are going to get in trouble for wearing what they want.

To add to that, I do believe there should be boundaries as to what gets put on for school. So you're probably thinking about what should be allowed and what shouldn't. I believe that leggings should be able to be worn at school, and I also believe that crop tops, spaghetti straps and ripped jeans should be able to be worn also.

Shorts should be allowed as long as they are not too short. (3 inches or longer) When it comes to what should not be allowed, I believe hats and hoods should not be on during school. The reason for that is you cannot see a student's full face when wearing a hat or hood, especially with the masks, it makes it much harder.

A lot of people think it is “distracting to boys” when girls are wearing these things, but if all these boys are getting distracted by shoulders then we have a problem.