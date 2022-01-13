Letter to the editor: Should we really think green?

Editor:

Leaving the Senior Center, the sign “Think Green” hit home. Global warming really gets me wondering. I remember a wind turbine farm down south and found the sound incredibly eerie. I wondered what would happen if in a freezing climate, they failed. Up here in cold country how in heaven could you fix them in sub-freezing weather?

The Firehouse on Bay Road has six sections of solar panels on the ground. Each is comprised of 56 panels, 536 in all. Seems the firehouse could be plenty warm, eh? When I passed by this week, the panels were completely covered with ice. Do they still function as designed? What if they are covered all winter? My next door neighbor here has his roof full of them. How can a roof support all that weight especially with a potential extra ton of snow/ice? Maybe all winter? And, how does he repair his obvious progressive shingle problem?

Which brings me to the incredible I-95 problem recently in Virginia. Thousands of cars and trucks at a standstill for 27 hours. If they all ran out of gas, I imagine fuel trucks could be summoned to solve the problem. But, what if they were all electric? How long would it take for thousands to be towed to an electrical outlet? Where is the nearest town? Wow, fossil fuel doesn't sound so bad now does it?

If you think this zany, then let me change the subject to one of the most bizarre decisions of modern day America. Boston Marathon bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is awaiting a decision by the courts on the death penalty. Meantime, he got a $1,400 COVID check June 22. Not only that but he has received $21,071 in gifts while incarcerated. Are our elitists on something?

Gene Casella, Queensbury

