I am mystified by the indifference of Republican Party leaders and some other Americans to an ongoing Russian crime of vast proportions.

For well over a year, Ukrainians have been relentlessly assaulted by a Russian military invasion and occupation of their country. The consequences include the slaughter of vast numbers of Ukrainians (many of them civilians), the torture or rape of many others, the flight of millions of refugees from their homes, the kidnapping of thousands of children, and the blasting of many Ukrainian cities and towns into rubble.

Ordered by the increasingly despotic and brutal Putin regime, this war of aggression has no reasonable justification. It is driven by Putin’s imperialist ambitions, as evidenced by his repeated contentions that Ukraine has no right to an independent existence and by his annexation of Ukrainian territory. Little wonder that both the U.N. General Assembly and the International Court of Justice have voted by overwhelming margins that Russia should end its war upon Ukraine and withdraw Russian troops from its territory.

In these circumstances, it is not surprising that nearly a million Russians have fled their homeland rather than be complicit in this vicious war and that the International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest.

The Russian invasion is not only a crime against the people of Ukraine. It is a crime against humanity. Let us condemn it as such and oppose it accordingly.

Lawrence Wittner,

Albany