Editor:
I have let Thursday’s Sept. 26 Post-Star sit on my desk as I debated about writing and sending this letter in response to a quote from Ms. Stefanik. Having given it time to simmer, I have decided that she needs to be called out on her words quoted in “Stefanik, Cobb call for transparency on Ukraine call.”
In the article, p. A4, Ms. Stefanik deflects the attention from herself and aims at her former opponent, Tedra Cobb. I will not repeat the nasty, mean-spirited and misleading words used by Ms. Stefanik toward Ms. Cobb, but it reveals for us her pettiness and loyalty to the Trump playbook for discourse.
How embarrassing for those of us in the 21st Congressional District who are represented in Congress by a person who speaks of others in this way. Can’t she just run on her record, or is there nothing to say about it?
Katherine Verbeck-Lobban, Lake George