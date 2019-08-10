Editor:
Your editorial “Addressing climate change is New York's moonshot” (July 27) suggested that the same expertise and energy that brought us to the moon will enable the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, recently signed by Gov. Cuomo, to develop the means to protect the planet from the ravages of climate change. Yet the “fears” brought on by rising energy costs and the proliferation of solar and wind installations may soon outnumber “cheers,” and the prospect of “a lot of fights along the way” is not encouraging. Your argument that we are going to have to pay either way – now by developing new technologies or later when faced with the damage – is not compelling to us short-term-thinking humans. Despite my reservations, however, I concur with your optimism. The non-governmental agency Global Witness recently reported that 164 environmentalists were killed for their efforts in 2018. In the face of such heroic sacrifice for the good of earth, it feels like a duty to go forward with hope.
Elizabeth Poreba, New Lebanon