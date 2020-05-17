Letter to the editor: Shopping trips show a silly intansigence

Editor:
My shopping ventures prove true the oft-used adage, “You can't legislate against human stupidity,” because I see more people publicly flaunt their disdain for taking precautions against COVID-19. It's nauseating. It's anti-American.
Business entrances advertise that masks, at a minimum, are required, but it doesn't apply to some who care not one iota for even their families.
Maybe they fear messing their hair or suffer claustrophobia or can't find masks (not true anymore) or brag it's no worse than the common flu (feel free to talk to COVID-19 sufferers and next of kin).
I believe it's mostly a political statement — locally, statewide and nationally — in support of the imbecilic rantings of “The Man Who Would be King” (read “man” in extremely loose terms). How else to explain why people would risk their and others' lives through potential exposure to this silent killer. They'd rather trust lies, denigrate health care experts and pursue deadly “remedies” espoused by lunatics.
I'd love to have a time machine to witness these malcontents react to the unmatched deprivations of the Great Depression or their fight (mostly flight) on foreign battlefields. I'd pay to have Charles Darwin update his research and findings.
Their anti-government paranoia demands they refuse a mask, a simple task comparable to donning their clothes. They express hate of government, yet they'll be first in line when eligible for Social Security, publicly funded pensions and tax rebates. Imagine their outrage if government — on any level — did nothing to stop COVID-19.
Isn't it telling how people demand and enjoy all the perks of a democracy but reject its common-sense obligations? They should be ashamed, but their selfishness doesn't permit it.
I wish they'd set up their Utopia in some faraway land. That would leave the U.S.A. to real Americans.
Dominic Tom, Moreau
