Letter to the editor: Shoppers without masks should be turned away

Editor:

On Sunday, July 12, the day before Governor Cuomo’s guidance on reopening schools plan, I’m still seeing people without masks at my local grocery store. This is completely unacceptable.

Target, Home Depot, Lowe's all have humans at the doors cleaning carts, greeting me and eyeballing my mask. Mohan’s has their “Don’t even bother coming in here without a mask” sign. Small businesses downtown will rightly turn you away if you don’t have a mask.

Why on earth would there be anyone in the grocery store shopping for food without a mask? This couple was absolutely flouting their absence of masks; not carrying them or wearing them around their necks. I ended up in the same checkout line and asked the clerk, “How can this be?” That this couple got all the way through the store and checkout? She admitted she hadn’t even noticed and was completely embarrassed. I asked her if they had an Advantage Card. She said they did not — then went above and beyond to clean the station.

All I can say is “Nope.”