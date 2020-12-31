 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Shop in local stores or they won't last

Letter to the editor: Shop in local stores or they won't last

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

We sure live in strange times. As my wife and I travel around our area, we are starting to see empty stores on Broadway in Saratoga and a lot more empty stores in Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Fort Edward etc. This is not a good sign for our cities and other nearby areas. We must support these local stores. If we don’t, they will be saying goodbye to us. Don’t let that happen.

If you want to see how bad this looks, just take a ride through Fort Edward, Hudson Falls and up to Queensbury. It’s not a nice sight to see. Buying online is going full blast and it’s easy to do, but let’s keep our beautiful local stores in business. Buy as much as you can in our own areas, because if we don’t, you know what the answer is and it won’t be good for any of us. Just think about it and do the right thing — before it’s too late.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News