Letter to the editor: Shop in local stores or they won't last

We sure live in strange times. As my wife and I travel around our area, we are starting to see empty stores on Broadway in Saratoga and a lot more empty stores in Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Fort Edward etc. This is not a good sign for our cities and other nearby areas. We must support these local stores. If we don’t, they will be saying goodbye to us. Don’t let that happen.

If you want to see how bad this looks, just take a ride through Fort Edward, Hudson Falls and up to Queensbury. It’s not a nice sight to see. Buying online is going full blast and it’s easy to do, but let’s keep our beautiful local stores in business. Buy as much as you can in our own areas, because if we don’t, you know what the answer is and it won’t be good for any of us. Just think about it and do the right thing — before it’s too late.