Letter to the editor: Shocked anyone supports Trump

Editor:

I continue to be shocked and amazed to see and read about the support people have for President Donald Trump.

His actions, words and the type of people that support him make him the most un-American president our great country has and unfortunately continues to endure. Lest I cannot forget to include our congressional representative, Elise, as one of Trump’s ardent followers.

We need to get very serious about exposing these preachers of hate, lies and distrust.

Thank you for your time.

Fredrick Hammann, Ticonderoga

