Letter to the editor: She's more than just 'Elise' to constituents

It was just about eight years ago now when I ran into an enthusiastic candidate determined to make a difference and a passion for community service that is rarely seen at any level of government. Elise. Yes, we know her just by “Elise.” It’s not often I hear neighbors and friends say “Congresswoman Stefanik.” This may not sound significant, but it is. Think about it — everyone is so caught up in a title that defines them in politics, yet when I hear voters talk about Elise, they are not thinking about her title. They are thinking about her and what Elise means to them — someone they trust, someone they respect and look to for advice. They know Elise as someone who fights for us.