Letter to the editor: She's more than just 'Elise' to constituents

Editor:
It was just about eight years ago now when I ran into an enthusiastic candidate determined to make a difference and a passion for community service that is rarely seen at any level of government. Elise. Yes, we know her just by “Elise.” It’s not often I hear neighbors and friends say “Congresswoman Stefanik.” This may not sound significant, but it is. Think about it — everyone is so caught up in a title that defines them in politics, yet when I hear voters talk about Elise, they are not thinking about her title. They are thinking about her and what Elise means to them — someone they trust, someone they respect and look to for advice. They know Elise as someone who fights for us.
I hear people talking about her passion, her energy, her dedication and her love for our country. I am always impressed that she makes time out of a very busy schedule to join our monthly Board of Supervisors meetings in Warren County. She worked tirelessly fighting for millions of dollars to keep the doors open at our hospitals.
The truth is told in every experience she has with our community, in the fragile moments as she helps a victim of crime, in the phone call with a resident who needed a voice with the SBA or IRS when they lost their business in this pandemic, in the food drive where she quietly reassured a family that she is there to help- these moments and countless others just like them serve as a reminder just how lucky we are.
We have the privilege of living in NY-21 where Elise is a household name to all of us. I hope you will join me on Election Day and proudly cast your vote for Elise.
Rachel Seeber Conine, Queensbury
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!