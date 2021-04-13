Letter to the editor: Shepard Park beach doesn't need a fence

Editor:

To the Lake George decision makers,

I am writing to express my extreme disappointment at the decision to fence Shepard Park. My husband and I grew up here, graduate of classes of '74 and '76. Having moved to another community while raising our kids, we downsized to a small home in the village. We were delighted to explore the village again, revisit old haunts and support our local businesses and events.

Most of all, we were pleased to find that the village had an old-time vibe, allowing people to enjoy the beauty of the lake without excessive restrictions. Wading in the lake during a concert on a steamy hot night, or during the fireworks, an evening dip at dog beach — all priceless moments that can be safely enjoyed.

And now, another victim of COVID. Because a fence was necessary and apparently made some folks' jobs easier, we should have it up forever! I wonder if this would ever have been considered before 2020 changed everything.

I beg you to reconsider this disastrous decision. If not, I will mourn the loss of countless magic moments. I fear this will be the first of many sad changes, which will move our village to lock-down mode forever.

Scott and Kim Newell, Lake George

