Letter to the editor: She has turned her back on NY

Editor:
Elise Stefanik, congresswoman in the "no." The following list are bills that she voted "no" on. Many bills were to benefit the American people.
Infrastructure investment and Jobs Act, Bill No. HR3684
Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act of 2021
Recommending that the House of Representatives find Stephen K. Bannon in contempt of Congress for refusal to comply with a subpoena issued by the Select Committee.
Women's Health Protection Act of 2021.
John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021.
Consumer Protection and Recovery Act.
Invest in America Act.
Establishing the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.
LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act.
Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act.
Stefanik voted "no" on many more bills that could benefit the American people. She has been supportive of white supremacists, and going on right-wing talk shows to keep promoting the lie that the presidency was stolen. She no longer works for New Yorkers. Her boss is Trump. She once was an aspiring young congresswoman, but now outright lies are her forte. Since she has turned her back on New York, it's time for New York to reciprocate. Give the congresswoman in the "no" the same vote. This state deserves better!
June Woodard, Queensbury