Editor:
On June 25 I will be casting my vote for Shawn Lamouree to be our next sheriff. Shawn Lamouree has built a record of experience since being hired in 1988 and serving as undersheriff since 2012. Over the course of the last several years, Shawn has had many accomplishments. He has been able to implement the Narcan Program, and School Resource Officer Program, just to name a few. In the future as sheriff, Shawn would like to protect children through implementing the school resource officer program in every school throughout our county. Another important issue that Shawn would like to make available to our citizens is opening up communication between the public and the Sheriff’s Office. This would make the public alert to certain issues in the county. Throughout his career at the Sheriff’s Office Shawn has consistently been able to increase public safety and make Warren County a better place. As sheriff, Shawn will continue to build on his record of results.
Brady Stark, Queensbury