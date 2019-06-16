Editor:
The two men running for Warren County sheriff, Shawn Lamouree and Jim LaFarr, are both good candidates and are popular with the voting public. Shawn, however, stands out as the more experienced and better equipped candidate to take on the challenge of being the next sheriff. We have witnessed Shawn’s work very personally and have been the beneficiaries of his commitment to uncovering the truth while maintaining a level of heartfelt compassion.
In July 2016, we were victims of a horrific boat crash on Lake George that took the life of our 8-year-old granddaughter and seriously injured my daughter. We were totally devastated and wanted answers and justice. Throughout the painful investigative and legal process, we interacted with Shawn who was thorough, professional, kind and compassionate. He repeatedly demonstrated he is a strong leader and a “doer” who will get the job done.
We strongly endorse Shawn because we believe every victim of a crime deserves to have the best, most qualified person leading local law enforcement and community safety. Shawn knows what needs to be done as sheriff of Warren County and has earned our complete respect. We feel he is the ideal candidate to step into the role of sheriff in our community.
Bob and Christine Knarr, Bolton Landing