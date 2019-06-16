Editor:
As an attorney, citizen and taxpayer, I am concerned about maintaining professionalism in law enforcement. Law enforcement officers should never abuse their powers and take it upon themselves to act as "judge, jury and executioner."
I know Warren County sheriff candidate Shawn Lamouree as a Boy Scout leader. Although I am proud of the professionalism of "my" Warren County Sheriff's Department under Sheriff Bud York, I believe that we must all be vigilant in maintaining professionalism. Shawn has discussed my concerns with me. He has assured me that, if elected, he will continue to use rigorous training, active supervision and strict discipline of errant police officers to make sure that those who "protect and serve" will always do so within the bounds of the law. That is why I am happy to support Shawn Lamouree for Warren County sheriff.
Thomas G. Clements, Queensbury