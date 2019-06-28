Editor:
Last October the New York State Association of Protestant Chaplains (an educational arm of the New York State Council of Churches) invited Undersheriff C. Shawn Lamouree to do a presentation for our three day training themed "Putting the Pieces Back Together – A Ministry of Restoration."
Undersheriff C. Shawn Lamouree handled himself as a statesman giving guidance on how we as chaplains, as well as those in the local faith community, can better assist facilities and law enforcement in providing positive support and services in the areas of mental health services, addictions recovery assistance, crisis intervention, discharge planning services, religious programming in facilities, and re-entry support services in order to help in the successful reintegration of the returning citizen.
His input from the law enforcement perspective was invaluable for the ongoing work of designing and implementation of programs that have better synchronicity between the faith community and government as we strive for better outcomes in our common communities.
Rev. Bruce Hersey, Chaplain, Lake Luzerne